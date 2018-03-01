"Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry said although it took over a year for the second season of the hit series to drop, it's definitely worth the wait.

"This season two -- I'm telling y'all something -- you've never seen anything like it," Henry, who portrays up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, told ABC News. "It's still funny as hell, it's still incredibly humorous, but the stakes are higher this season."

He continued, "I know we made you wait for a while, but there is something to a simmer. This second season is definitely going to just really show you guys a whole different kind of side... of these characters that you thought you knew."

As far as his character, who's managed by his cousin Earn, played by Donald Glover, Henry said Paper Boi will have to work on his self-control.

"Just know that it took a lot of restraint for Alfred this season," Henry, 35, said. "A lot of restraint."

The actor added that Paper Boi is just "trying to navigate his life and this newfound fame... in a land, he was born and raised in and how to navigate that in a completely different way. Because there's nothing worse than trying to traverse a land that you know, and all of a sudden people are telling you now you can't go that way. And Alfred doesn't really like that too much."

According to Henry, that's not the only thing to watch out for in season two, which returns March 1 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

"The relationships of how the family changes [for Paper Boi] and Earn," he explained, "and how family relationships can change at any given moment in time is something that I think fans are not going to expect."