'Avengers: Infinity War': Breaking down that shocking post-credit scene

"Avengers: Infinity War" is out now in theaters nationwide and fans are already freaking out about the ending.

WARNING - Major spoilers ahead. If you haven't see the film, please click away now!!

OK, phew -- that was a close call!

Now, let's break down the crazy ending and what the post-credit scene means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Thanos accomplished his mission and eliminated half of the galaxy, killing off heroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man and more, the film cuts to black.

Then there's a looong wait until the credits finish before we see Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill watch as half the lives of civilians everywhere are being wiped out, just like that.

Hill disappears, followed by Fury. But before he disappears, Fury uses an old-school communication device, maybe a beeper, to send a message out.

The pager drops to the ground and right before the post-scene ends, we see the logo of Captain Marvel!

What does this mean?

Well, we know Brie Larson is starring as Captain Marvel in next year's title film. And it would make sense that Fury, the former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D., would be in contact with Carol Danvers; she was an officer in the United States Air Force before she obtained her powers.

Now, Danvers is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. If you don't believe that, just ask Iron Man, whom she put into a coma a couple years back in the Marvel Comics events of "Civil War 2."

Her powers include flight, superhuman strength and -- get this! -- an ability to absorb energy to be used against her opponent.

Be careful, Thanos.

She also has the ability to fly through space, which means she may be off planet at the time of the whole Thanos attack on the galaxy.

Next year's "Captain Marvel" will be set in the 1990's, so don't expect to see this play during the film.

BUT ... what if it ties into that film's post-credit scene, maybe a flash forward to the present? That would be a great jumping off point for next year's "Avengers" sequel to "Infinity war," set to come out in May, two months after Larson's solo film.

This also could be a changing of the guard of sorts, as Danvers is one of the newer Avengers leaders and could replace guys like Captain America and Iron Man if they fall in the next film.

Only time will tell, but let's start speculating now how Danvers is going to help save the galaxy from the Mad Titan.

