'Avengers: Infinity War' star jokes about what the cast did on set between takes

The time has finally come! Marvel fans can bask in all the glory of the new “Avengers: Infinity War” summer blockbuster.

More than five dozen superheroes are in the film. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, talked about working with such a big cast of stars.

“Yeah, we shot [two movies] back-to-back. So it was a year’s worth of shooting which is quite a long time to be shooting the same thing,” Gillan said on “Popcorn with Peter Travers.” “I don’t know how the crew did it. Because the actors, we were in and out a little bit more. But it was a long shoot.”

Travers asked if the cast would hang out together.

“Actually it was very social on set,” Gillan said. “Robert Downey Jr. was so great at leading the charge. He would host these lunches for all of the cast and just have amazing food cooked for us. And we all got to know each other. But everyone was in costume.”

She added, “I’m trying to eat with my blue makeup, but I can’t open my mouth fully. It was quite absurd actually.”

Gillan said the cast would chat about “really mundane things, which adds to the humor of the whole scenario. Because it’s like, ‘Oh, did you watch that thing on TV last night?’ And someone else is like, ‘I’m just going to make a coffee.’ And it’s like, you’re all dressed like superheroes. This is insane.”

Gillan's character is the daughter of villain Thanos, who is played by Josh Brolin.

“He basically raised my character and my sister Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana. And he would make us fight each other. And every time I lost, he would replace a piece of me with machinery to punish me and also improve me. And so I grew up tormented and bitter and with severe daddy issues.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” is in theaters everywhere.

