Spoiler alert for the shocking "Bachelor" finale ahead!

Where to begin. Well, after Arie Luyendyk, Jr. said he chose one woman to spend the rest of his life with, "The Bachelor" finale ended with him changing his mind!

Weeks after proposing to Becca Kufrin, Arie revealed that he missed Lauren Burnham, the show's runner-up. His feelings led to the two calling off their engagement and Luyendyk looking to rekindle his romance with Burnham.

Kufrin then came on last night's after-show and revealed what it was like to be dumped in that way, saying she "cried for probably four days straight."

She's now opening up to People magazine about the heartbreak, calling the split on national TV, "a slap in the face."

"At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be," she told the magazine. "I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart."

Still, while she doesn't have any ill will towards Arie, she said "I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, 'Oh sorry, I changed my mind.'"

She also didn't think the cameras needed to be involved in their breakup.

"There was a better and more tactful way to do it," she said. "A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing ... It was like a slap in the face."

She continued, "I wish he hadn’t proposed. At that point, I loved him and I wanted to be with him. Even if on that last day, he said, 'I’m still uncertain, this is a big move, I don’t want to get down on one knee unless I’m 1,000 percent sure, but I still want to be with you,' I would have been fine with that."

All in all, she said she has no hard feelings for Burnham, either, and if the two work out, she wants them to be happy.

"At the end of the day, I do forgive him," she added.

"Bachelor" host Chris Harrison also spoke to "Good Morning America" on Tuesday about the finale and said even after hosting this show for 16 years, "that was breathtaking."

"It's going to take a little time to process everything even for myself," he admitted. "But watching it with everybody experiencing with 'Bachelor' nation and everybody was a lot. It was a lot even for me. It's a lot to take in."

Harrison added that he had heard that Luyendyk was still struggling with his choice, weeks after his proposal.

"Several weeks [later] he came to me and decided he was going to pull the plug and he was going to do this," Harrison revealed. "It's not all about the fairy tales. So I think you have to take the good with the bad. And we had some pretty good moments or proposals and babies. But then their stuff like this. There's real life that happens. And I think it something that we can all relate to and that's what will stir everybody up, draw something inside of us. We've all been there."

Harrison added that he's not disappointed in Luyendyk for changing his mind, "But I was very sad and disappointed for the situation."

"I think all of our hearts are breaking for Becca and you know Becca said it best, she had to mourn the loss of this relationship," he added.