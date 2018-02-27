Barbra Streisand cloned her dog twice

In a new interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand discusses her life and career, and revealed some pretty interesting tidbits.

Here are a few of the biggest takeaways:

1. Streisand, 75, owns three dogs: Coton de Tulears named Miss Scarlett, Miss Violet and Miss Fanny. Scarlett and Violet were cloned from cells taken from her 14-year-old dog Samantha, who died in 2017.

"They have different personalities," Streisand said. "I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have [Samantha's] brown eyes and her seriousness."

Our new basket of adorables A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:25am PST

2. Streisand said she agreed to direct the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie "Hidden Figures," but the scriptwriter, Ted Melfi, ended up with the job. "He did a good job," Streisand said. "I wish I had directed it."

According to Donna Gigliotti, the movie's producer, "I was pretty far down the road with Ted Melfi. If the timing had been different, the result might have been different."

3. Streisand visited the set of Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born," in which Lady Gaga plays the character Streisand portrayed in the 1976 version of the film. "It's good," she told Variety. "I think [Cooper] did a wonderful job with [Gaga]."

4. Streisand doesn't think that Donald Trump's win was legit. "I really believe [Hillary Clinton] won the election," she said. "I've talked to senators from Michigan and Wisconsin. I do believe, like I believed during Bush, they were playing with those voter machines."

5. The only roles Streisand said she's interested in playing are that of Mama Rose in a big-screen adaptation of the musical "Gypsy," and real-life French actress Sarah Bernhardt.

6. Streisand claimed she didn't know about Harvey Weinstein's predatory behavior, but said she thought the now-disgraced movie mogul was "vulgar" and "boorish."

7. Don't expect any new tours from Streisand. "I still have stage fright," she said. "I'm not going to sing live again."