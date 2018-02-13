Bill Paxton's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the surgeon who operated on him there before his death last February.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and has been obtained by ABC News, alleges that Paxton's surgeon, Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, performed a procedure to correct an aortic aneurysm "with which he lacked experience and which was, based upon information and belief, beyond the scope of his privileges."

The family also alleges that the Khoynezhad was not present when Paxton began experiencing complications as a result of the procedure, and failed to return, which allegedly caused a delay in further treatment.

Paxton died on Feb. 25, 2017 -- 11 days after the procedure -- and his family is seeking unspecified damages.

“Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust,” said plaintiff attorney Bruce Broillet. “The surgeon’s actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death."

A representative for Cedars-Sinai declined to comment about the specifics of the case, citing privacy concerns.

"Nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients," the statement said. "These remain our top priorities. One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient’s medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care."

Khoynezhad did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Paxton, who appeared in films including "Twister" and "Aliens," was 61 years old when he died last year. Though his family said at the time that he died "due to complications from surgery," Paxton's death certificate later specified that the actor suffered a stroke following the procedure. The certificate also noted that Paxton was born with a form of heart disease called bicuspid aortic valve, which is characterized by the aortic valve having only two small leaflets that help regulate blood flow in the heart instead of the usual three. The defect, one of the most common cardiac birth defects, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is associated with increased risk of aneurysm, stroke or heart failure. However, it was not specified whether the defect had any impact on his death.

Paxton is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Louise, and their two children, James and Lydia.