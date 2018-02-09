"Catastrophe" star Rob Delaney's 2-year-old son Henry has died after a battle with cancer, the actor announced Friday.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Delaney wrote that Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and underwent surgery and further treatment that lasted into early 2017.

The cancer returned last fall and the toddler died in January, he added.

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following 15 months living in hospitals," Delaney wrote.

"His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.

"I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry's mom and his brothers," he continued. "They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don't want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I'm greedy for more experiences with them."

Delaney, 41, is the star and co-creator of the Amazon series "Catastrophe." He and his family live in London, where the show is based, and in his post, Delaney mentioned two U.K. charities -- Rainbow Trust and Noah's Ark -- that helped his family.

"I ask that you respect my family's privacy regarding this matter. I have nothing else to say that I haven't said here," he concluded. "Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much."