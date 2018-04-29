Between work, your family and your social life, it's hard to remember when that new movie comes out or what time your favorite show airs. Don't worry, "Good Morning America" has your back.

Here are this week's highlights for entertainment:

Sunday, April 29

Those hoping to spend a night in watching TV have a few new options to check out tonight, including the season premiere of "Good Witch" on Hallmark, new episodes of CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell," and a Lifetime movie called "Nanny Killer," about -- that's right! -- a child who appears to be out to kill his nanny.

Monday, April 30

It's baaack: "Dancing With the Stars" premieres at 8 p.m. on ABC, and this time, all your favorite athletes, from Adam Rippon to Tonya Harding to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, are involved.

Tuesday, May 1

In “Sorority,” Genevieve Sly Crane’s newest novel, Margot is dead. And no, Spring Fling won’t be canceled, you can’t get your deposit back and the chapter will continue to go on in her honor. It’s what Margot would’ve wanted. In this thriller, female friendship endures the ultimate test -- the sorority house.

Wednesday, May 2

Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of the best athletes in the world and “Being Serena,” the HBO docu-series that premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET, takes fans along for the ride. Williams shares more about her pregnancy, motherhood and marriage. She also documents getting back on the court.

Fans of "The Karate Kid" may want to check out "Cobra Kai," a 10-episode series hitting YouTube Red today. Set long after the films end, Ralph Macchio and Johnny Lawrence reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka.

Thursday, May 3

Friday, May 4

A PG-13 remake of the classic Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell film, "Overboard" stars Anna Faris as a woman trying to convince a wealthy man who's lost his memory that she's his wife. As with all things Faris, this is sure to be a fun film with (we're guessing!) a happy ending.

Meanwhile, "Dear White People" returns to Netflix for season two, and "A Little Help from Carol Burnett," featuring the comedian interviewing a panel of children, hits the streaming service too.

Saturday, May 5

Music lovers will want to catch HBO's three-hour special documenting the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year's group of inductees included Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and the action begins at 8 p.m. ET on HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now.