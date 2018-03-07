Dwayne Johnson is one grateful father, after he had to call 911 and rush to the emergency room with his 2-year-old daughter this past weekend.

Johnson, 45, posted a video to Instagram thanking all the first responders who came to his home and medical staff at the hospital, where his daughter was taken on Saturday night.

"We’re grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back," he captioned the video.

In the clip, the actor explained how frightening the incident with his baby girl was, saying, "This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there. But of course, emergencies do happen. We're up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl, Jasmine."

But Johnson made sure to also say, "She’s ok now, thank God!"

The "Fast & Furious" star and former wrestler said that everyone involved from start to finish was beyond "caring and compassionate."

"The 911 phone operator, who was on the phone with me, who was extremely calm, walking me through some processes," he said. "The Los Angeles Fire Department first responders, the UCLA medical team and staff ... to all the mommies and and daddies out there, I just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible. Because our babies, energetically, they pick up what we are putting out, especially in times of stress."

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, welcomed Jasmine in 2015 and the duo are also expecting another baby, which they announced this past December. He also has a 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship.