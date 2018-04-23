Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a father of three.

The "Rampage" star announced on Instagram Monday that he and his partner, Lauren Hashian, had welcomed another daughter, Tiana Gia, or Tia.

The two are also parents to 2-year-old Jasmine; Johnson has a teenage daughter, Simone, from a previous marriage.

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," he wrote. "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there."

Johnson, 45, announced that Hashian was pregnant with a girl in December. In his Instagram post, he also wrote a message to the baby, promising to always take care of her.

"To my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life," he wrote. "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear."