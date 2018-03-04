It's the end of the night at your Oscars party.

Before you begin cleaning up and putting everything away, you'll want your guests to go home with a party favor to remember the celebration of Hollywood's biggest night.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

If you need party-favor ideas, here are a few to try:

A sweet treat

Try sending your guests home with chocolate-shaped Oscars. It's the perfect dessert to eat on the way home.

Photographs

So many of our photos are taken with smartphones these days. But if you set up your own photo booth at your party, you can send everyone home with their very own photograph to remember the glamorous evening.

Champagne flutes

The Oscars is all about glamour. So why not create customized champagne flutes for as low as $2. Not only are they perfect for the party, they're perfect for your guests to take home with them at the end of the night.