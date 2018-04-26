Winter isn't coming this year, guys.

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin said so himself when breaking the news that fans will have to wait for "The Winds of Winter" -- his highly anticipated sixth novel in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series that inspired HBO's hit show.

"No, winter is not coming ... not in 2018, at least," he wrote on his blog Wednesday. "You’re going to have to keep waiting for 'The Winds of Winter.'"

Fans have been waiting nearly seven years to get their hands on "The Winds of Winter," which continues the story many have seen play out on the hit fantasy drama TV series.

But there may be a reason why fans are still waiting to find out what happened in Winterfell and the worlds beyond.

Martin, 69, used the blog post to promote his other book, "Fire and Blood," a 630-page collection of short stories that "covers all the Targaryen kings from Aegon I (the Conquerer) to the regency of Aegon III (the Dragonbane)." It hits bookshelves Nov. 20.

"I do want to stress ... indeed, I want to shout ... that 'Fire & Blood' is not a novel," he continued. "This is not a traditional narrative and was never intended to be."

Martin added, "Very well; let’s call this one 'imaginary history' instead. The essential point being the 'history' part. I love reading popular histories myself, and that’s what I was aiming for here."

It’s an open question on whether HBO use some plot points in "Fire and Blood" in "Game of Thrones," whose eighth and final season airs in 2019, or perhaps those other rumored prequels we've been hearing about.

"It’s a logical question," Martin said. "The only answer I can give is ... ah, well, no one is sure yet, and anyway, I am not allowed to say. So let’s move that to the side."