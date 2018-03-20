Garth Brooks shares inspirational message for 'March For Our Lives' leaders

New York — Mar 20, 2018, 10:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Musician Garth Brooks delivers a message to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez in a video posted to his Facebook page on March 19, 2018.Garth Brooks/Facebook
Musician Garth Brooks delivers a message to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez in a video posted to his Facebook page on March 19, 2018.

County legend Garth Brooks spoke out on Monday about the upcoming "March For Our Lives" event and called on the teens and young adults who organized the event to inspire change in America.

Students, parents, celebrities and artists are expected to march on Saturday in Washington D.C., and around the country to rally for gun control and school safety measures in the wake of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

During a Facebook Live concert and conversation with fans, Brooks spoke about Emma Gonzalez and the other student leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who've rallied together to raise the social conscious after a gunman killed 17 people at their school last month.

PHOTO: Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, 2017 in Nashville.Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, 2017 in Nashville.

Brooks called the event "beautiful" and called out one line in particular from Gonzalez's call to action on the march's official website, which read, "I believe the young people in this country can change the world. And wouldn’t that be something?”

"Miss Emma ... it's yours," he said about changing the world. "You're the future. Our children are our future."

The Grammy winner added, "This is your world. Take it, shape it."

PHOTO: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez speaks at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Feb. 17, 2018.Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez speaks at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Feb. 17, 2018.

"Just remember when you march, you have a voice and you're representing yourself when you march. So, how you march is so important," he continued. "Be patient, be loving. Because there might be some cross voices that enter in this march. Be tolerant, be loving. Do not let hate win."

Brooks joins the growing list of supporters of the march, including George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Clooney and Winfrey both donated $500,000.

Platt and Miranda wrote a song for the march, the proceeds of which will go to funding the event.

On Sunday, Gonzalez tweeted about the song, saying she couldn't "stop crying" because of how beautiful the gesture was from the music stars.

