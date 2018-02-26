Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence and battery on a police officer: Sheriffs

Feb 26, 2018, 10:58 AM ET
PHOTO: Actress Heather Locklear arrives at the screening of Too Close to Home at The Paley Center for Media, Aug. 16, 2016 in Beverly Hills.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Actress Heather Locklear arrives at the screening of 'Too Close to Home' at The Paley Center for Media, Aug. 16, 2016 in Beverly Hills.

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night, charged with domestic violence and battery on emergency personnel.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told ABC News that deputies responded to the "Melrose Place" actress' home in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. after a domestic violence incident was reported.

PHOTO: Heather Locklear is seen in this police booking photo, Feb. 26, 2018.Ventura County Sheriffs Office
Heather Locklear is seen in this police booking photo, Feb. 26, 2018.

Heather Locklear charged with DUI

Heather Locklear hospitalized with minor injuries after car accident

Deputies then arrested Locklear, 56, for felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on emergency personnel.

The actress was released on bail. A court date is set for March 13.

A rep for Locklear didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request from comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Julie Sone contributed to this report.

Comments