Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night, charged with domestic violence and battery on emergency personnel.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told ABC News that deputies responded to the "Melrose Place" actress' home in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. after a domestic violence incident was reported.

Ventura County Sheriffs Office

Deputies then arrested Locklear, 56, for felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on emergency personnel.

The actress was released on bail. A court date is set for March 13.

A rep for Locklear didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request from comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Julie Sone contributed to this report.