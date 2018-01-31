'House of Cards' resumes production, adds Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane

Three months after production was shut down in the wake of sexual assault and harassment allegations against star Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" has resumed production on its sixth and final season, according to an official release from Netflix.

Netflix also announced Wednesday that Oscar-nominated actors Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane have joined the cast, which includes show vets Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images

Following the show's shutdown in October, Netflix cut ties with Spacey, and also canceled a planned Spacey starring vehicle: a biopic about writer Gore Vidal.

Starting late last year, Spacey was accused by actor Anthony Rapp and then others of inappropriate touching and sexual advances toward a minor.

Spacey later stated that he did not remember the alleged incident, but apologized for what "would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." After being dropped by Netflix, he was also replaced in "All the Money in the World" by veteran actor Christopher Plummer.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Variety reports that the final season will feature eight episodes, and that Kinnear and Lane will play siblings. Netflix has not confirmed those roles.

"House of Cards," launched in 2013, was one of the first Netflix breakout hits, and has received 53 Emmy nods over the years, with seven wins.

No plot details have been released about the final season, though Wright's Claire Underwood was sworn in as president toward the end of last season with Spacey's character pushed out of office.