Huey Lewis cancels all performances due to hearing loss

Huey Lewis and the Newsis canceling all its future performances because Lewis has suffered serious damage to his hearing.

In a message on the band's official website, Lewis told fans, "Two-and-a-half months ago ... I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music well enough to sing."

The singer, 67, went on to say that he went to several specialists to find out why this happened, and doctors believe he has Meniere's disease, an inner-ear disorder characterized by vertigo, ringing in the ears and hearing loss.

According to The American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, there is no cure for the condition, but it can be managed through medications, diet, physical therapy and, sometimes, surgery.

The doctors, Lewis wrote, "have agreed that I can't perform until I improve. Therefore, the only prudent thing to do is cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans ... I'm going to concentrate on getting better and hope that one day soon, I'll be able to perform again."

Huey Lewis and the News had about 30 shows lined up starting in May and running through September, including an Aug. 9 gig at Boston's Fenway Park with Jimmy Buffett headlining.