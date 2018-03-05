Inside the 2018 Oscars after-parties filled with celebrities

Mar 5, 2018, 5:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Filmmaker Kobe Bryant, winner of the Best Animated Short Film award for Dear Basketball, and actor Danny Glover attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.PlayKevork Djansezian/Getty Images
It was Hollywood's biggest night as the Oscars were handed out at the 90th Academy Awards.

Still, the real party happened after "The Shape of Water" nabbed the evening's top honor, taking home the Oscar for best picture. Some lucky invitees enjoyed an after-party inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Before her Oscar was briefly stolen, Frances McDormand was spotted there getting her Oscar engraved. Other celebrities who stopped by the party included Oscar winner Kobe Bryant, Danny Glover, Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd.

PHOTO: A general view of the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A general view of the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTO: Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.

Still, there were other parties Sunday evening. A bevy of celebrities made their way to Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party, held this year at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

PHOTO: Andra Day and Octavia Spencer attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage via Getty Images
Andra Day and Octavia Spencer attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Andra Day, who performed at the Academy Awards with Common in a moving performance of their Oscar-nominated song, "Stand Up for Something," also stopped by the party where she spoke with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

PHOTO: Patricia Clarkson and Elizabeth Banks attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage via Getty Images
Patricia Clarkson and Elizabeth Banks attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"Star Wars" star Donald Glover also attended along with "Hunger Games" actress Elizabeth Banks.

PHOTO: Donald Glover attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage via Getty Images
Donald Glover attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Across town, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx performed at Byron Allens Oscar Gala Viewing Party. Before his performance, however, he was spotted chatting with Oscar-nominated director John Singleton.

PHOTO: Byron Allen, Jamie Foxx and Tommy Davidson at Byron Allens Oscar Gala Viewing Party, March 4, 2018 in, Los Angeles.Milla Cochran/startraksphoto.com
Byron Allen, Jamie Foxx and Tommy Davidson at "Byron Allens Oscar Gala Viewing Party," March 4, 2018 in, Los Angeles.

