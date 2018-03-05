Inside the 2018 Oscars after-parties filled with celebrities

It was Hollywood's biggest night as the Oscars were handed out at the 90th Academy Awards.

Still, the real party happened after "The Shape of Water" nabbed the evening's top honor, taking home the Oscar for best picture. Some lucky invitees enjoyed an after-party inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Before her Oscar was briefly stolen, Frances McDormand was spotted there getting her Oscar engraved. Other celebrities who stopped by the party included Oscar winner Kobe Bryant, Danny Glover, Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Still, there were other parties Sunday evening. A bevy of celebrities made their way to Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party, held this year at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage via Getty Images

Andra Day, who performed at the Academy Awards with Common in a moving performance of their Oscar-nominated song, "Stand Up for Something," also stopped by the party where she spoke with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage via Getty Images

"Star Wars" star Donald Glover also attended along with "Hunger Games" actress Elizabeth Banks.

Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage via Getty Images

Across town, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx performed at Byron Allens Oscar Gala Viewing Party. Before his performance, however, he was spotted chatting with Oscar-nominated director John Singleton.