Janet Jackson is looking for you. No, really.

The 51-year-old superstar singer is hosting a worldwide open call for dancers to aide her in "some really cool upcoming projects," the singer wrote on her website.

"This audition is open to everyone, all around the globe! Yes, that’s right, I’m talking to YOU! It doesn’t matter your gender, ethnicity, shape, size, or where you live, this is an equal opportunity. I want to see it all!" she said.

"This is your chance to dance with me and The JTribe," she concluded before detailing the audition's guidelines.

The "Together Again" singer also posted a similar message on Instagram that's now been viewed more than 280,000 times.

Attention...it's time to #DANCEWITHJANET

To become one of Jackson's background dancers, you must follow the singer on all social media accounts -- including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Musical.ly. Next, you must "upload a 30 second clip of you dancing to your favorite" choreography inspired by Jackson herself. Finally, hashtag the clip #DancewithJanet so her team can see your moves.

Jackson is also hosting several in-person auditions at Starwest Studios in Burbank, California, on April 23-25 that are closed to the pubic.

Although there's no word yet on what the singer is up to, Jackson just concluded her "State of the World," which had her making 56 tour stops.