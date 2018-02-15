Jeffrey Tambor will not return to 'Transparent'

"Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor will not return to the Amazon show for season five, a spokesman for the streaming service confirmed to ABC News on Thursday.

The news of Tambor's departure comes about three months after he said that he didn't think he could continue to be in the series, amid two claims that he sexually harassed members of the cast and crew.

Late last year, Tambor, 73, was accused by two transgender women — actress Trace Lysette and his former personal assistant Van Barnes — of sexually harassing them on the show's set, prompting Amazon to launch an investigation. The actor, who won two Emmys for his work on the show, denied the allegations, but apologized for potentially hurting or offending anyone.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on 'Transparent' has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," he in a statement from November. "What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," he continued. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to 'Transparent.'"

Amazon declined to comment to ABC News. Tambor's publicist has not yet responded to a request for comment.