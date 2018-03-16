Jennifer Garner said she regrets becoming viral Oscars meme: 'It's too embarrassing'

Mar 16, 2018, 11:29 AM ET
PHOTO: Jennifer Garner speaks with Ellen Degeneres during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."PlayMichael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Garner became one of the most memorable parts of the Oscars this year after she became a viral meme. The 45-year-old actress said she completely regrets the moment.

During the 90th annual Academy Awards, the former "Alias" star was caught on camera clapping then suddenly stopping.

PHOTO: Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.

"I can’t even look at it. I can’t. It’s too embarrassing!" she told host Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Friday. "What is happening?"

When pressed, Garner said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she had "no control over" her reaction and can't figure out what made her react that way.

"I tried really hard not to see myself online but she was a little unavoidable," Garner said, referring to herself. "No, I regret, regret, regret."

She added, "I wish I had a better story about it."

