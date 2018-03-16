Jennifer Garner became one of the most memorable parts of the Oscars this year after she became a viral meme. The 45-year-old actress said she completely regrets the moment.

During the 90th annual Academy Awards, the former "Alias" star was caught on camera clapping then suddenly stopping.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I can’t even look at it. I can’t. It’s too embarrassing!" she told host Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Friday. "What is happening?"

When pressed, Garner said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she had "no control over" her reaction and can't figure out what made her react that way.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

"I tried really hard not to see myself online but she was a little unavoidable," Garner said, referring to herself. "No, I regret, regret, regret."

She added, "I wish I had a better story about it."