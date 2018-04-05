'Jersey Shore' reboot airs tonight, cast promises to 'live it up'

"Jersey Shore" returns to its old MTV stomping grounds tonight for a reboot, which has the gang trading the Jersey cold for the hot Miami nightlife.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" reunites Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Fans may miss Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who explained last week that she's not returning to the show to avoid "potentially toxic situations."

JWoww, 32, told ABC News ahead of the show's premiere why they decided to return now.

"I think for us it was perfect timing because our kids were a little bit older [and] we're very secure in our relationships," she said.

Snooki, 30, chimed in with a laugh, saying, "Knock on wood."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

"You see all the shows coming back like 'Will and Grace,' 'Roseanne' and we're like, 'Why don't we do a comeback?' Like, I feel like we were a big thing back then," Snooki continued.

The Situation added that the cast reunited because there "was a void in the TV game ... for probably about five years since we've been absent."

So, has adulting -- and motherhood -- changed Snooki or JWoww? It doesn't look like it.

MTV

"Yes, we are 100 percent 'Bad Moms,'" JWoww said, comparing herself to the hit 2016 film. "Like when you think of that movie, we are Mila Kunis ... the moms went hard."

"I think this was the wildest Jenni ever was," Deena added.

Jenni agreed, saying: "Yeah, I had to live it up."

Guadagnino quipped, "You think young kids party hard? You should see moms that have been cooped up in a house."

"Jersey Shore" originally aired on MTV from December 2009 to December 2012. In this latest installment, the cast enjoys "a family vacation," Ortiz-Magro explained.

"Yeah, and that chemistry that you've seen from the other seasons of 'Jersey Shore' that didn't go away," Pauly D said. "It's still there."

The Situation agreed, saying, "It took that absence of time to make us miss each other and you'll see that."