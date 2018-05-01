Johnny Damon compares 'DWTS' elimination to missing out on the World Series

The all-athlete cast of "Dancing With the Stars" has already said goodbye to two competitors.

Former New York Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon compared his elimination to falling just short of the World Series.

"I have been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, so it kind of feels like that -- it's a gut check," Damon said today on "Good Morning America." He and his partner, Emma Slater, were sent home after performing a foxtrot to John Fogerty's hit "Centerfield."

"Everybody brought their A-game yesterday so you can't be too disappointed," he said, adding that his children are excited to have him back.

Winter Olympics gold medalist Jamie Anderson said she and her partner Artem Chigvintsev gave it their all with the Viennese waltz. Even though she's packing her bags so soon, the professional snowboarder said she's already thinking about hitting the slopes again.

"It was really fun from where I started two weeks ago to being able to perform last night -- I'm really proud of myself," Anderson said. "It does suck to get sent home first, but I'm kind of excited to go to the mountains."

Slater, who's married to Tonya Harding's partner Sasha Farber, said she will now be cheering on Farber from behind the curtains.

"Being in the bottom three with Sasha yesterday was devastating for me because instantly you know this isn't going to end well and I just love competing with him," she said. "It feels different because I'm on both teams so I've got me and Johnny, but also on Sasha and Tonya's team."

"I really hope that he goes all the way. I'm backing him. I'm his biggest fan basically and glowing as a newlywed," Slater gushed.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and former NFL cornerback Josh Norman are tied for first place on the leaderboard with 24 points each.

"Dancing With the Stars" returns next Monday night on ABC.