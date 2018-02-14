Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'ready to rock' post-surgery

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is cheering as she moves forward from her months-long battle with breast cancer.

The "Veep" star shared a professionally taken picture to social media Wednesday, calling it her "first post-op photo."

"Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery," she captioned the shot. "Hey cancer, 'F--- you!'"

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, was diagnosed with breast cancer last September, the day after she won her record-tying eighth individual Emmy Award. She went public with the news shortly thereafter.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote on social media at the time. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Last month, she revealed that she'd finished chemotherapy and shared a video her adult sons made for her to mark the occasion.

"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy," she captioned it. "Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?"