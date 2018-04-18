Letitia Wright's character Shuri, who we first met in "Black Panther," will join Marvel's latest adventure, "Avengers: Infinity War."

Since release of "Black Panther" in February, Wright has been inspiring new generations of superheroes who are dressing up like her and responding to a woman who is excited about math and science.

"It's something I always dreamed about," Wright said today on "Good Morning America." "I think the last time I was on the show [GMA], I spoke about just wanting to be an inspiration and the fact that Shuri is able to do that and every time I see one of the kids dressed up as Shuri or have the face paint, or the gauntlets or the costume, it just makes me happy."

Today, young fans sat in "GMA's" live audience dressed as Wright's character and did a Q&A with the actress.

"How does it feel to be the first black superhero sister?" asked one young fan.

"It feels amazing," Wright replied. "We've not seen something like this before so to be able to be the first black superhero on a mainstream platform has been really, really cool and it's cool because you can be inspired. That's why you have that costume on."

"Are you interested in science just like your character?" asked another fan.

Wright said, "I used to be. I wanted to be a scientist when I was in secondary school but then acting kind of came along, but Shuri's teaching me so much so I get to have my cake and eat it. I hope it inspires you."

Wright said details behind the new "Avengers" movie are "top secret," but she is grateful for the support she received after "Black Panther" broke box office records.

"We're really grateful," she said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters April 27.

