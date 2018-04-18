Letitia Wright inspires next generation of superheroes: 'It's something I always dreamed about'

Apr 18, 2018, 11:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Letitia Wright stopped by ABCs "Good Morning America" on April 18, 2018 to discuss her new film, "Avengers: Infinity War."PlayABC News
WATCH Letitia Wright inspires the next generation of superheroes

Letitia Wright's character Shuri, who we first met in "Black Panther," will join Marvel's latest adventure, "Avengers: Infinity War."

Interested in Marvel?

Add Marvel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Marvel news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Marvel
Add Interest

Since release of "Black Panther" in February, Wright has been inspiring new generations of superheroes who are dressing up like her and responding to a woman who is excited about math and science.

"It's something I always dreamed about," Wright said today on "Good Morning America." "I think the last time I was on the show [GMA], I spoke about just wanting to be an inspiration and the fact that Shuri is able to do that and every time I see one of the kids dressed up as Shuri or have the face paint, or the gauntlets or the costume, it just makes me happy."

PHOTO: Letitia Wright stopped by ABCs Good Morning America on April 18, 2018 to discuss her new film, Avengers: Infinity War.ABC News
Letitia Wright stopped by ABC's "Good Morning America" on April 18, 2018 to discuss her new film, "Avengers: Infinity War."

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright says she wants to be 'someone of inspiration' to girls

Today, young fans sat in "GMA's" live audience dressed as Wright's character and did a Q&A with the actress.

"How does it feel to be the first black superhero sister?" asked one young fan.

"It feels amazing," Wright replied. "We've not seen something like this before so to be able to be the first black superhero on a mainstream platform has been really, really cool and it's cool because you can be inspired. That's why you have that costume on."

PHOTO: Young fans from GMAs live audience seen dressed as Letitia Wrights character, Shuri.ABC News
Young fans from "GMA's" live audience seen dressed as Letitia Wright's character, Shuri.

"Are you interested in science just like your character?" asked another fan.

Wright said, "I used to be. I wanted to be a scientist when I was in secondary school but then acting kind of came along, but Shuri's teaching me so much so I get to have my cake and eat it. I hope it inspires you."

Wright said details behind the new "Avengers" movie are "top secret," but she is grateful for the support she received after "Black Panther" broke box office records.

PHOTO: Young fans from GMAs live audience do a Q&A with actress Letitia Wright.ABC News
Young fans from "GMA's" live audience do a Q&A with actress Letitia Wright.

"We're really grateful," she said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters April 27.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

Comments