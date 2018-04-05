Marc Jacobs is engaged.

The fashion designer surprised his longtime boyfriend Char "Charly" Defrancesco, a model turned candlemaker, with a proposal over dinner at a Chipotle restaurant Wednesday night.

But this was no ordinary weeknight dinner. Defrancesco was treated to both a dinner and a show, when a flash mob of dancers broke into a performance to Prince's "Kiss."

After the dancers finished, Jacobs dropped to one knee in front of Defrancesco.

themarcjacobs/Instagram

The whole thing was caught on video, which Jacobs posted to Instagram.

"And this happened...'Charly Defrancesco will you marry me'? #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @plural_nyc @laurengerrie @seandon212 @1.800.newbold And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU" he wrote alongside the video.

The pair have been linked for two years. In addition to getting engaged, they celebrated Defrancesco's birthday on Wednesday. Jacobs will celebrate his 55th birthday on April 9.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

The design prodigy who worked at Perry Ellis and Louis Vuitton before launching his eponymous label was previously engaged to fashion entrepreneur Lorenzo Martone.