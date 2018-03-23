Mark Hamill on his ‘Star Wars’ goodbye to Carrie Fisher

Three months after the biggest "Star Wars" shocker since Luke Skywalker found out Darth Vader was his father, Mark Hamill is opening up like never before about the ending to last year's blockbuster "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Major spoilers from the film ahead!

In an exclusive sit-down interview with "Good Morning America," Hamill said he knows that the decision to kill off Luke was "very controversial" and that some fans are not happy to see one of their heroes seemingly join the force like Yoda and other "Star Wars" greats before him.

Even the actor himself said that when he got the script for director Rian Johnson's epic, he "turned backward and started reading from the last page."

"It says in the script, 'Luke Skywalker dies' and ... I just went, 'Hmmm?'" he told "GMA."

But Hamill has "let it go" and understands that the new trilogy now belongs to new "Star Wars" heroes like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

Though like Yoda in this latest film, there's always the chance Luke could come back as a Force ghost to train and influence the next generation of Jedi.

"Who wouldn't [come back for another]?" Hamill admitted when asked if he would consider being in the next film. "If you can't have fun making a 'Star Wars' movie, you have a serious problem."

When pressed for a more straightforward answer about a return, Hamill said, "I think that's probably fair to say yes ... but who knows?"

What Hamill hasn't let go is the loss of his "space twin" and dear friend, Carrie Fisher, who died about a year before "The Last Jedi" came out. At the end of the film, Luke says goodbye to his twin sister, kissing her on the forehead before he seemingly heads out to face his nephew in a lightsaber combat that turns out to be a gambit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"When I see that scene, it just takes me out of the movie," he says. "I was saying a final goodbye. But I didn't expect that to happen in real life."

He added, "I wish she could be here now."

The interview with Hamill was made possible thanks to Tourism Ireland and Ireland.com, who invited the icon and his family to be part of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin as the international guest of honor.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the big parade in Dublin Ireland. @HamillHimself & @MarilouHamill braving the cold. (One guy in the crowd shouted: “Use the Force to bring out the Sun!”) Maybe twin suns on this chilly morning... pic.twitter.com/J6eD5snwa5 — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) March 17, 2018

Hamill's great-grandmother was born in Ireland and now he was able to relish in his well-deserved "Star Wars" glory alongside his wife, Marilou, and his daughter, Chelsea.

"As you get older, you start treasuring the times you spend with family," Hamill's daughter told "GMA" about the trip.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is out now for digital download and on streaming services like iTunes and Amazon. It'll be available on DVD and Blu-ray on March 27.

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.