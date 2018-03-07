Only on Twitter could Michael B. Jordan learn that a fan broke her retainer while watching him onscreen on "Black Panther," and then offer to replace it.
But that's exactly what happened after 18-year-old Sophia Robb realized her orthodontist had shared online how she snapped her retainer when Jordan took off his shirt during a fight scene with Chadwick Boseman, who plays the Black Panther.
"Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself," Robb tweeted on Monday.
Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj— Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018
Later she shared the story with Buzzfeed.
"So it was the scene where Killmonger took his shirt off for the battle to become king of Wakanda. I pressed my tongue against my permanent retainer and clenched my jaw so hard that the wire disconnected from my teeth," she confessed.
Robb said after initially being embarrassed, she had a good laugh with her orthodontist and his staff.
She thought that would be the end of it until she noticed a story about her -- though without her name mentioned -- circulating on Twitter.
Robb then tweeted that it was her. Her tweet was re-tweeted more than 131,000 times and earned more than 519,000 likes. Robb even changed her Twitter profile to "I'm the girl who broke her retainer over Michael B Jordan in Black Panther."
And she gained some new followers, including one Michael B. Jordan, who wrote her the next day, "Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers, let me know if I can replace them."
.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers ??????? let me know if I can replace them ??— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018
Robb told Buzzfeed, "It honestly was worth breaking my retainer over."