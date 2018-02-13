Michael Phelps and wife welcome son Beckett Richard

Feb 13, 2018, 8:29 PM ET
PHOTO: Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson attend the 2017 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards at J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Swimmer Michael Phelps is a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic champion and his wife, Nicole Phelps, welcomed their second son, Beckett Richard, on Monday, he shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!" he captioned a family photo. "We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now"

Added Nicole Phelps in a post of her own: "I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier."

The couple, both 32, married in 2016, the same year they welcomed their son Boomer. They announced last August that they were expecting their second child.

Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Feb 11, 2018 at 9:15pm PST

