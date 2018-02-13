Swimmer Michael Phelps is a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic champion and his wife, Nicole Phelps, welcomed their second son, Beckett Richard, on Monday, he shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!" he captioned a family photo. "We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now"

Added Nicole Phelps in a post of her own: "I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier."

The couple, both 32, married in 2016, the same year they welcomed their son Boomer. They announced last August that they were expecting their second child.