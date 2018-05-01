What's new on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime for May

It's a new month, which means new offerings of your favorite streaming sites.
If you're looking for shows that will make you laugh, check out "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" this month, which boasts two guests -- Tina Fey, on May 4, and Howard Stern on May 31.
There's also the second season of Justin Simien’s "Dear White People," returning May 4, the satire-comedy centered on a college campus, and two comedy specials that won't disappoint -- "The Break With Michelle Wolf," premiering May 27, and Ali Wong's latest stand-up special, "Hard Knock Wife," out May 13.
But on Hulu, your favorite game shows are coming to the platform this month, including a new season of "America's Got Talent" and the season two premiere of "World of Dance." Oscar-winning film "I, Tonya" along with all five installments of "Rocky" will also be available this month.
Want to find out what else is on? Just scroll below.
Netflix
TV
May 1
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Simon: Season 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 3
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Busted!: Season 1
Dear White People: Vol. 2
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
The Rain: Season 1
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 15
The Game 365: Seasons 15–16
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14
May 18
Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
Scandal: Season 7
May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
May 23
Explained
May 24
Fauda: Season 2
May 25
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
Trollhunters: Part 3
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Movies
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Beautiful Girls
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
The Reaping
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Strange Name Movie
May 2
Jailbreak
May 4
Anon
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt
No Estoy Loca
May 5
Faces Places
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
The Kissing Booth
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Only God Forgives
May 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
89
The Kingdom
Mamma Mia!
Wanted
May 18
Cargo
Catching Feelings
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 22
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 24
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
May 26
Sara’s Notebook
May 29
Coco
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
Hulu
TV
May 5
Drunk History: Season 5A (Comedy Central)
Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Season 1 (Sunrise)
May 6
I’m Dying Up Here: Season 2 Premiere (Showtime)
May 7
Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Season 3 (Disney XD)
May 8
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
May 9
T@gged: Season 2 (AwesomenessTV)
May 11
All Night: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Claws: Season 1 (TNT)
May 12
Patrick Melrose: Series Premiere (Showtime)
May 16
12 Monkeys: Season 3 (Syfy)
The Strain: Season 4 (FX)
May 25
Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special (NBC)
May 30
America’s Got Talent: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
World of Dance: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
May 31
American Ninja Warrior: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Movies
May 1
3 Ways to Get a Husband
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
The Brady Bunch Movie
A Very Brady Sequel
Baby Boom
Back to School
Barefoot
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
The Box
Booty Call
Breakable You
Bride and Prejudice
Bull Durham
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Crow
The Crow II: City of Angels
The Crow III: Salvation
The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer
Demolition Man
Dirty Pretty Things
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Emperor
Executive Decision
Foxfire
Gator
Godzilla (1998)
The Hangman
Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits
Hot Boyz
The House I Live In
Immigration Tango
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kalifornia
Lost in Vagueness
Love Is a Gun
Malena
Man of the House
Manhunter
Mansfield Park
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Men in Black II
Men with Brooms
Never Back Down
New Guy
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
No Greater Love
The Pallbearer
Pink Panther 2 (2009)
Pret-A-Porter
Priest
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
School Ties
Set Up
She’s All That
Starting Out the Evening
Strategic Air Command
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
Thief
To Rome with Love
Traffic
Untamed Heart
Valkyrie
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
May 5
The Longest Week
Warrior
May 11
Bleeding Heart
In the Fade
May 12
Baywatch
Frank Serpico
Jane
Still Mine
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 13
Tonight She Comes
May 15
Animals
How to Be a Latin Lover
It’s A Disaster
Periods.
Soul of a Banquet
Take Every Wave
The Other F Word
The Snapper
The Strange Ones
May 16
Knights of the Damned
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
May 19
Beatriz at Dinner
Shooters
May 21
American Folk
Neat
May 23
Half Magic
May 24
Curvature
May 25
Mad to Be Normal
May 27
The Wedding Plan
May 31
I, Tonya
Please Stand By
Rain Man
Amazon Prime
TV
May 1
Aristocrats
Banished
Bleak House
The Buccaneers
Charles II — The Power and The Passion
Daniel Deronda
David Copperfield
Desperate Romantics
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Ivanhoe
Jane Eyre (1983)
Jane Eyre (2006)
Life in Squares
Little Dorrit
Lorna Doone
The Lost World
Love in A Cold Climate
Mansfield Park
Martin Chuzzlewit
Middlemarch
Moonstone
The Office
Oliver Twist (1985)
Oliver Twist (2007)
Our Mutual Friend
The Pickwick Papers
Pride and Prejudice
Sense and Sensibility (1981)
Sense and Sensibility (2008)
Sinbad
The Tenant of Wildfell Hall
Tess of the D’Ubervilles
The Way We Live Now
Tom Jones
Vanity Fair (1998)
May 5
Diablo Guardian (Season 1)
May 11
Rocky & Bullwinkle (Season 1)
May 12
Orphan Black (Season 5)
May 18
You Are Wanted (Season 2)
May 22
Dino Dana (Season 2)
May 25
Picnic at Hanging Rock (Season 1)
May 29
Howards End (Season 1)
Movie
May 1
3 Ways to Get a Husband
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very Brady Sequel
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
An Inconvenient Truth
Baby Boom
Back to School
The Bad News Bears (1976)
Barefoot
The Benchwarmers
The Benefactor
Beyond Borders
Blame
The Box
The Brady Bunch Movie
Brother Nature
Bull Durham
Cool World
The Counterfeit Measure
The Crow
Cyborg
Diamonds are Forever
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
The Elephant Man
Elizabethtown
Evolution
Foxfire
Frailty
From Russia with Love
Gator
Ghost Town
Goat
The Golden Compass
Goldfinger
The Hangman
Holy Air
Hot Boyz
The House I Live In
The Hurt Locker
Immigration Tango
Insomnia
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kalifornia
The Last Castle
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Live and Let Die
Love Is A Gun
Manhunter
The Man With The Golden Gun
Men With Brooms
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Never Say Never Again
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
Octopussy
Outcast
Perfect Score
Perfume: Story of a Murderer
Psychopaths
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sabrina
The Saint
Saturday Church
School Ties
Set Up
The Spy Who Loved Me
Starting Out in the Evening
Strategic Air Command
Theif
Thirst Street
Thunderball
Twisted
Untamed Heart
Wild Thornberrys
Wish Upon a Star
Wonder Boys
You Only Love Twice
May 4
Last Flying Flag
May 5
Warrior
May 12
Still Mine
May 15
How to Be a Latin Lover
May 19
Beatriz at Dinner
Shooters
May 23
Beast of Burden
May 27
Just Getting Started
The Wedding Plan