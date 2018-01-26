Reba McEntire is the 1st woman to play Col. Sanders

As if Reba McEntire didn't have enough on her ... um, plate.

It turns out the country music Hall of Famer has a new gig as the first woman to play KFC's iconic spokes-character Col. Sanders.

KFC made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

"Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken," read a tweet accompanying a minute-long video in which Reba, on stage at a honky tonk, plays a singing Colonel.

"I'm Col. Sanders, well, same as always. Absolutely nothing's changed," she sings. "Oh please ignore a likeness to famous country singers. I'm definitely not a woman."

The "Colonel" tosses her hat into the crowd where it lands on the head of McEntire herself, in regular attire, sitting at a table.

The spot is part of KFC's campaign for a new chicken flavor: Smokey Mountain BBQ.

According to USA Today, the full campaign launches Sunday.