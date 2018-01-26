Reba McEntire is the 1st woman to play Col. Sanders

Jan 26, 2018, 9:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Reba McEntire attends the 51st Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Nov. 8, 2017.ABC via Getty Images
Reba McEntire attends the 51st Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Nov. 8, 2017.

As if Reba McEntire didn't have enough on her ... um, plate.

It turns out the country music Hall of Famer has a new gig as the first woman to play KFC's iconic spokes-character Col. Sanders.

KFC made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

"Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken," read a tweet accompanying a minute-long video in which Reba, on stage at a honky tonk, plays a singing Colonel.

PHOTO: Singer Reba McEntire is pictured as KFCs Colonel Sanders.Courtesy of KFC via AP
Singer Reba McEntire is pictured as KFC's Colonel Sanders.

"I'm Col. Sanders, well, same as always. Absolutely nothing's changed," she sings. "Oh please ignore a likeness to famous country singers. I'm definitely not a woman."

The "Colonel" tosses her hat into the crowd where it lands on the head of McEntire herself, in regular attire, sitting at a table.

The spot is part of KFC's campaign for a new chicken flavor: Smokey Mountain BBQ.

According to USA Today, the full campaign launches Sunday.

Comments