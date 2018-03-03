Get the red carpet look for less for your Oscars DIY party

It's a few days before your Oscars party and you're looking for something to wear. Stand out among your friends by renting a red carpet-ready gown for Sunday night.

Can't afford it? Don't worry.

There are plenty of companies that allow you to rent designer gowns for up to a week.

Here are some companies to help you nab your look:

Rent the Runway



This New York City-based online service allows you to rent designer gowns from nearly 100,000 options. Users can keep the gown for four to eight days before returning it. The rental even comes with a free backup size just in case one doesn't fit. Reserve a gown from designers such as Zac Posen, Cynthia Rowley and Hervé Léger up to one month in advance.

Style Lend



This company allows you to share your clothes with its online community. Here's how it works: browse through thousands of designer gowns from lenders, then receive a rental within 2-3 days. Afterward, Style Lend handles the dry cleaning and the return shipping. Right now, gowns from Alice + Olivia, Dolce & Gabbana and Nicole Miller are up for grabs.

Armarium

Rent designer gowns -- from designers such as Emilio Pucci, Jason Wu, Marc Jacobs and Jimmy Choo -- at this online company. Armarium will even make "temporary alterations," according to its website. You can hold on to your amazing look for up to four days.