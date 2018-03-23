Rod Stewart, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, admitted that he has teased his friend and fellow music icon, Elton John, for announcing that his upcoming tour will be his last.

Speaking more generally, Stewart said he doesn't favor musicians' announcing their retirement, which he said "stinks of selling tickets."

Stewart, 73, told the Calgary Sun earlier this week that when he heard about the farewell tour of John, who turns 71 this month, "I did actually e-mail Elton and said, ‘What? Again dear?,’ And I didn’t hear anything back. I think he’s upset with me."

Then when Stewart appeared Wednesday night on "Watch What Happens Live!" with his summer tour mate, Cyndi Lauper, he was asked by a caller what he thought of John's retirement announcement.

After noting that he had teased his longtime friend about it, Stewart then got serious, emphasizing that he has no plans to retire.

"I've never spoken about retirement, and if I do retire, I won't make an announcement, I'll just fade away," he told host Andy Cohen.

Speaking generally of the practice of musicians announcing their retirement, Stewart said, "[Making] this big deal -- 'I'm going to retire' -- it so stinks of selling tickets."

When Lauper jokingly suggested that she and Rod pretend they're retiring in order to boost ticket sales, Rod really slammed the whole idea.

"It's dishonest," he said. "It's not rock and roll."

Stewart did defend John for walking off stage recently after a fan joined the icon and attempted to grope him while he was singing.

"I sort of understand," he said. "I can see why he got pissed off."

Stewart's currently touring Canada and his summer tour with Lauper kicks off June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl.