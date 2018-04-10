Lecy Goranson, aka the original Becky Conner, stopped by "Good Morning America" today and thanked the millions of fans who have tuned in to the revival of "Roseanne."

"On behalf of Conner family, thank you America for watching our show," Goranson said. "We are so thrilled, it is just amazing."

Goranson, 43, said she believes it's the hit show's portrayal of family struggles that resonates with viewers.

"No matter what socioeconomic bracket you're in or what your race is, everyone struggles with their family and I feel like 'Roseanne' does that in such a raw and honest way and then brings humor into it," Goranson said on "GMA." "So when you're watching it, you can say, 'Wow, I can laugh at some of this stuff.'"

As for hot-button topics like politics, Goranson said that "Roseanne" has included that element since day one.

"[I] think people thought it was going to be very topical, but it's really not," she explained. "The politics come through the relationships in the family and that's why it resonates so much, but we're really glad. We want people to talk about this stuff. That's part of what the show is about. We want families to have dialogues, we want friends to have dialogues and I think that's really part of the success of the show."

Goranson said that she and her fellow cast-mates are grateful to the talented writers who work on "Roseanne."

"Just this particular show tonight, there's so much complexity," she said. "Becky goes on a real journey in the show and it doesn't feel forced. It feels organic. When I cracked open the script for this show, I was doubled-over laughing. I was crying and laughing. Having all of those elements is just really a blessing for an actor."

