'Roseanne' star Lecy Goranson 'doubled-over laughing' after reading script for tonight's show

Apr 10, 2018, 10:14 AM ET
PHOTO: "Roseanne" star Lecy Goranson appears live on "Good Morning America," April 10, 2018.PlayABC News
WATCH Lecy Goranson 'doubled-over laughing' after reading script for 'Roseanne' episode

Lecy Goranson, aka the original Becky Conner, stopped by "Good Morning America" today and thanked the millions of fans who have tuned in to the revival of "Roseanne."

"On behalf of Conner family, thank you America for watching our show," Goranson said. "We are so thrilled, it is just amazing."

Goranson, 43, said she believes it's the hit show's portrayal of family struggles that resonates with viewers.

PHOTO: Lecy Goranson in a scene from the reboot of Roseanne.Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
Lecy Goranson in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne."

"No matter what socioeconomic bracket you're in or what your race is, everyone struggles with their family and I feel like 'Roseanne' does that in such a raw and honest way and then brings humor into it," Goranson said on "GMA." "So when you're watching it, you can say, 'Wow, I can laugh at some of this stuff.'"

PHOTO: Roseanne star Lecy Goranson appears live on Good Morning America, April 10, 2018.ABC News
"Roseanne" star Lecy Goranson appears live on "Good Morning America," April 10, 2018.

As for hot-button topics like politics, Goranson said that "Roseanne" has included that element since day one.

"[I] think people thought it was going to be very topical, but it's really not," she explained. "The politics come through the relationships in the family and that's why it resonates so much, but we're really glad. We want people to talk about this stuff. That's part of what the show is about. We want families to have dialogues, we want friends to have dialogues and I think that's really part of the success of the show."

PHOTO:Lecy Goranson and Roseanne Barr in a scene from the reboot of Roseanne.Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
PHOTO:Lecy Goranson and Roseanne Barr in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne."

Goranson said that she and her fellow cast-mates are grateful to the talented writers who work on "Roseanne."

"Just this particular show tonight, there's so much complexity," she said. "Becky goes on a real journey in the show and it doesn't feel forced. It feels organic. When I cracked open the script for this show, I was doubled-over laughing. I was crying and laughing. Having all of those elements is just really a blessing for an actor."

Catch the new episode of "Roseanne" tonight at 8 p.m./7 p.m. Central time on ABC.

