St. Patrick's Day 2018: Reese Witherspoon, Mark Hamill and Kate Walsh celebrate

Irish-American celebrities are spending Saturday celebrating St. Patricks Day.
From encouraging their fans to wear green, or by simply indulging in Irish heritage traditions, celebs are getting in on the holiday fun.
Irish rock band U2 wrote on Twitter that it's a "great day to be Irish," while daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres told her fans on the social media network, "Top o' morning to you! I hope everyone has a lucky day."
Here's who else we spotted indulging in the green-loving holiday:
Happy #StPatricksDay! pic.twitter.com/mNvsAh0xAq— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 17, 2018
Me & my bro last summer at @ashfordcastle ?? Happy #StPatricksDay!— Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) March 17, 2018
Happy #StPatricksDay y’all! Don’t forget to wear #green today!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LV22EOzqr1— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 17, 2018
Green drink, green dress. It’s only right. Cheers to #StPatricksDay! ?? pic.twitter.com/Ioc0sOTdqp— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 17, 2018
Kermit the Frog may disagree with you, #Shamrock. Celebrate the #luckoftheirish today with this obscure #Marvel hero. Happy #StPatricksDay! pic.twitter.com/fYsR43WyL7— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) March 17, 2018
Today would be a good day to deploy these #StPatricksDay images, because today..... THE WHOLE GALAXY IS IRISH. ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/09xeCbJept— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2018
Happy St.Patricks Day ! ????????????????????????— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2018