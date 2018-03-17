St. Patrick's Day 2018: Reese Witherspoon, Mark Hamill and Kate Walsh celebrate

Mar 17, 2018, 2:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Kate Walsh tweeted this photo on March 17, 2018 with the caption, "Me & my bro last summer at @ashfordcastle. Happy St. Patricks Day!"@katewalsh/Twitter
Kate Walsh tweeted this photo on March 17, 2018 with the caption, "Me & my bro last summer at @ashfordcastle. Happy St. Patrick's Day!"

Irish-American celebrities are spending Saturday celebrating St. Patricks Day.

From encouraging their fans to wear green, or by simply indulging in Irish heritage traditions, celebs are getting in on the holiday fun.

Irish rock band U2 wrote on Twitter that it's a "great day to be Irish," while daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres told her fans on the social media network, "Top o' morning to you! I hope everyone has a lucky day."

Here's who else we spotted indulging in the green-loving holiday:

