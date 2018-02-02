All of the Super Bowl 2018 commercials you can watch so far

Super Bowl LII is this Sunday and one of the best parts of the game takes place off the field. At least for some.

The commercials are always big budget, shocking or hilarious and usually feature our favorite celebrities.

If you cannot wait to watch this year's commercials, here's a round-up of all of the Super Bowl commercials you can watch so far. That way, you won't miss a thing on game day.

Skittles

Former "Friends" star David Schwimmer stars in Skittles' Super Bowl commercial. The ad claims that Skittles created a Super Bowl commercial that only one person can view: a California teenager named Marcos Menendez.

Amazon

In Amazon's second commercial to promote Alexa, the intelligent personal assistant loses her voice. To help her, the company tapped a few replacements -- chef Gordon Ramsey, rapper Cardi B. and actress Rebel Wilson.

Budweiser

This year, the beer brand released a 1-minute commercial titled, "Stand by You." The brand takes us inside its factories where water -- not beer -- is being made. Skylar Grey's rendition of Ben E. King's classic hit, "Stand by Me," plays in the background. In a caption on YouTube, Budweiser said the commercial showcases how "our employees have helped provide more than 79 million cans of water to cities across the U.S. that were impacted by natural disasters."

Sprint

The telephone company's 1-minute commercial features Evelyn, a hyper-intelligent robot. Of course, Evelyn tells her co-worker how he's making a big mistake by not having Sprint as his telephone choice.

Groupon

When actress Tiffany Haddish stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and recounted how she took Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon swamp tour, the world took notice. So of course the discount e-commerce company tapped the stand-up comedian for a 30-second Super Bowl spot.

Universal Parks & Resorts

Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning plays himself in Universal Orlando Resort's Super Bowl commercial, taking families around the park and helping them step up their vacation game.

Rookwood Pottery

Fiona the hippo, who's likely the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's most famous resident, stars in Rookwood Pottery's 40-second Super Bowl commercial.

NBC Sports' Winter Olympics

The Olympics are coming and NBC Sports doesn't want you to forget while watching the Big Game. NBC tapped Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn for a Super Bowl commercial, showing not only her childhood videos and past runs on the slopes, but also how she's preparing for her own big game. Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire" plays in the background.

Michelob ULTRA

Chris Pratt stars in this beer company's 1-minute Super Bowl commercial. In the commercial, he says he's preparing for a "big role." But of course when he shows up, he's pointed to an area that reads, "Extras."

Kia Motors America

Rockstar Steven Tyler stars in Kia's commercial for its new 2018 Kia Stinger, where he gets in the car and is transported to a younger place and time.

Squarespace

The internet company's commercial titled, "Make It With Keanu Reeves," has the star standing atop a motorcycle as it speeds down the highway. Will Powers' "Adventures in Success" plays in the background.

Pepsi

The soda company's 30-second Super Bowl commercial, "This is the Pepsi," shows how Pepsi has spanned generations. Kesha's 2017 song, “Boogie Feet," featuring Eagles of Death Metal, plays as Pepsi takes us back in time. Be on the lookout for celebrity cameos like Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears and even Michael Jackson. (No one can forget that Pepsi commercial!)

M&M’s

Danny DeVito stars in the candy company's 15-second commercial titled "Human." DeVito becomes a human M&M and asks random strangers and passersby, "Do you want to eat me?"

H-E-B

Cowboy Troy helps the Texas grocery store in its 1-minute Super Bowl commercial. As he sings, many Texans show how they prepare for tailgates.

Jack in the Box

Martha Stewart stars as herself in Jack in the Box's 1-minute Super Bowl commercial. She's on the set of her fictional talk show, "Martha Stewart Live," ans goes head-to-head with a real-life Jack in the Box for the best sandwich. Spoiler alert: Martha won...for now.

Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice

The chip company tapped Hollywood's heavy hitters, Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, for a commercial which has them battling in a rap competition. Of course, Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes help the two prepare, along with Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice.

Lexus

The car company teamed up with the highly-anticipated Marvel film, "Black Panther," for its 1-minute Super Bowl commercial. The stars, including Chadwick Boseman who plays Black Panther, race in Lexus vehicles. Marvel, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Coca-Cola

The soda company's 1-minute Super Bowl commercial is titled, "The Wonder of Us." And it showcases different people -- from cheerleaders, to skateboarders, from beachgoers -- simply enjoying coke.

PETA

Actor James Cromwell stars as a priest in the animal advocacy group's Super Bowl commercial, "Redemption." He listens to a person confess his sins when it comes to animals.

Pringles

The chip company's 30-second Super Bowl commercial, "Wow," features three guys who are easily fascinated by Pringles.

Tide

David Harbour stars in Tide's 30-second Super Bowl commercial, but the only problem is no one told last year's star, Terry Bradshaw.