Taylor Swift releases new music video 'Delicate'

If Taylor Swift dances her way through a hotel, a subway station and rain-soaked city streets without anyone noticing, is she really dancing?

The pop superstar unleashed the music video for her latest single, "Delicate," on Sunday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"Delicate" is the newest single off Swift’s latest album, "Reputation," which arrived in November 2017.

In the clip, Swift, 28, seems to turn invisible, and subsequently gets to be her real, goofy, fun-loving self without having to put on a facade.

The video was filmed over two nights in Los Angeles, and was directed by Joseph Kahn, who has helmed a number of Swift’s videos, according to E! News.

Kahn told E! before the video dropped that it was "was going to be unexpected and it's going to be grand."

"Everything we do is completely collaborative," he added. "I've always said on a certain level, she's almost co-director on these videos. People give me a lot of credit, but I think people find it very hard to believe that this beautiful, svelte, incredibly attractive girl is also a genius."