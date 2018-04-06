See the trailer for Lifetime's movie on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance

We now have a first look at how Lifetime has envisioned the fairy-tale romance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture,” Harry’s character says to Markle’s in a newly released trailer for "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance." “I just need you.”

Are you ready for this? Tune in to watch the love story of the year. Harry & Meghan: #ARoyalRomance premieres May 13th at 8/7c. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/tiq1tuVFgy — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) April 6, 2018

The TV movie stars Murray Fraser as Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Markle.

Lifetime

Lifetime

“Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance" will air on Lifetime on May 13, just six days before the real-life couple wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.