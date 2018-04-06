See the trailer for Lifetime's movie on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance

Apr 6, 2018, 1:38 PM ET
A scene from "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance."
We now have a first look at how Lifetime has envisioned the fairy-tale romance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture,” Harry’s character says to Markle’s in a newly released trailer for "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance." “I just need you.”

The TV movie stars Murray Fraser as Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Markle.

A scene from "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance."
A scene from "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance."

A scene from "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance."
A scene from "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance."

“Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance" will air on Lifetime on May 13, just six days before the real-life couple wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement, Nov. 27, 2017.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement, Nov. 27, 2017.

