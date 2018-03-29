Transcript for 18-year-old wins $1K per week for life

Turning now to the lottery. Imagine winning a thousand dollars a week for the rest of your life, well, now imagine being a teenager and winning that much. It just happened to this 18-year-old girl this Canada. She bought a lottery scratch ticket on her 18th birthday. The first day she was legally allowed to buy one. She says she wants to use the money for college and for some travel. A thousand Canadian dollars is about 770 U.S. Dollars a week. Not too bad at the ages of 18. However, not to throw some shade to her that really isn't much compared to the mega millions jackpot worth an estimated $502 million tomorrow night. That's when you get in it when it's over 500 million. That's when I get in. I don't get out of bed for less than 500 million. She'll be fine with a thousand a week for life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.