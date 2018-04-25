-
Now Playing: Why Don't We gives a special live performance of 'Trust Fund Baby'
-
Now Playing: Former 'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli talks his literary debut
-
Now Playing: Why Don't We gives acoustic performance of 'Trust Fund Baby'
-
Now Playing: Rachel Weisz compares her new romance drama to 'Shape of Water'
-
Now Playing: Meek Mill released from prison
-
Now Playing: Magician David Blaine performs tricks on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' couple welcomes twins
-
Now Playing: Kourtney Kardashian meets with lawmakers to talk clean cosmetics
-
Now Playing: Guessing game continues for name of new royal baby
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL cheerleaders offer to settle lawsuit for league meeting
-
Now Playing: How Beyonce asked Michelle Williams to perform at Coachella
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Chris Rock says Adam Sandler is the 'funniest guy I know'
-
Now Playing: Announcer Jenny Cavnar makes MLB history
-
Now Playing: Candace Cameron Bure on one of her 'hardest days' at 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Andrew Morton on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship
-
Now Playing: Sarah Jessica Parker launches wedding dress line
-
Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson welcomes baby girl Tiana
-
Now Playing: Ali Wentworth shares the secret to her 16-year-marriage to George Stephanopoulos
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock and Adam Sandler play 'Rock, Paper, Sandler'
-
Now Playing: How to copy Meghan Markle's favorite workout