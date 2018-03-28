Transcript for Actor's production company sued after fatal fire

Back now with the latest on that fatal fire on a Harlem movie set that killed 37-year-old firefighter Michael Davidson. He was laid to rest Tuesday here in New York. You see them there marching you that the streets of Manhattan. Thousands gathered to say good-bye to the fallen hero and now Ed Norton's company is being sued over the fire and gio Benitez is here with that story. Reporter: Good morning. Tenants would survived not only accuse the film crew of being reckless but they say they misled them saying the fire had been put out. Days after the fire, the tenants are taking this to court. This morning, a multimillion dollar lawsuit against actor and director Edward Norton's production company after a fire destroyed the building they were shooting a movie in. Killg a beloved fdny firefighter. The flames were shooting, real ink tent and you could feel the heat. Reporter: Now Erica Cruz and her brother George who filed the suit says the production company did not warn the tenants about the fire and that the crew misled the tenants into believing the fire had been extinguished. The suit says she was required to run for her life down several sets of dark stairs engulfed in smoke unable to breathe or see where she was going while fearful of falling with each step. She says she lost everything. I believe this lawsuit is premature because the city fire inspector hasn't even done an investigation. Reporter: Norton had been on the scene of the fire Thursday night filming his latest movie "Motherless Brooklyn." Authorities say the crew was just wrapping up when the fire ignited I the cellar. The suit claims Norton's company kept equipment there. Over the weekend Norton posting on Instagram, had our team not noticed the situation and responded and alerted the fire department with the speed they did, I believe the residents of the building above would have perished. The morning after the fire we spoke with the tenant who made it out alive. His second floor apartment was destroyed. He didn't say whether the film crew warned him but he gets emotional thinking about the firefighters who pulled him out. He's especially grateful to 37-year-old Michael Davidson who lost his life fighting the blaze. I'm alive talking with you. It's because of their bravery. By risking their lives to save us. That's right. This morning the Cruz family is seeking $5 million in damages with this lawsuit. They're also suing the building's owner. We reach the out to him and Norton's provideduction company for comment but have not heard back just yet. Such a tragic story. Thank you, gio.

