Transcript for Actress charged with sex trafficking due in court

Allison Mack, the story involving her. Charged with sex trafficking for her alleged role in that self-help group learning she is working on a plea deal and may be cooperating with prosecutors. She is due in court today. She is the actress best known for playing a young Superman anticipate best friend on "Smallville." I can explain later. I did what I had to do. Reporter: But this morning Allison Mack is due in court facing sex trafficking charges after being accused of involvement in helping to recruit women as alleged sex slaves for a secret sorority within an organization called nxivm based out of Albany, new York. Mack gave a testimonial for the group. When I first came I had on the surface something that seemed to be like the perfect life for a pretty good life. Reporter: Keith raniere, the leader of nxivm is facing charges including sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy related to that secret sorority. Raniere and Mack seek together. One would say authenticity is being as you are and expressing as you are. I don't know why. But it makes me want to cry. It's beautiful. Reporter: Former member Sara Edmundson say women were forced to sign comfortable answeral agreements and branded with the symbol incorporating raniere's initials without any anesthesia. It was a horror movie. It was the most inhumane horrific way to treat anybody. Reporter: ABC news obtaining documents showing Mack is in talks for plea negotiations. An indictment against both Mack and raniere say they knowingly and intentionally conspired to recruit, entice, harbor, patronize and solicit persons. It goes on to say they engaged in such acts knowing that means of force, threats of force, today and coercion would be used to cause such persons to engage in one or more commercial sex acts. In a letter posted last fall on nxivm's website raniere said there is no merit to the els that we are abusing, coercing or harming individuals. These allegations are most disturbing to me as nonviolence is one of my most important values. He also said the sorority is not part of nxivm and I'm not associated with the group. Actress Catherine oxenberg for her role in "Design city" said her daughter told her she was branded by the group. He finally needs to be held accountable for every single woman and child that he's ever harmed, abused, exploited. Reporter: Now both Mack and raniere are being held without bail. Today's hearing will determine if bail will be granted for Mack. Robin, I know you have more. Why would they make a deal. They must be talking to her about testifying against him. That's the way you do it. You work your way up in an organization like this and, remember, they think that she was a very senior member of this organization. Now being held without bail facing the possibility of up to life in prison. She's basically facing the same charges that he is as of today, so if they're willing to cut a deal with her it means they think that she's going to be the ticket to bringing him down and potentially for more charges. We have to wait to see because as you said these are serious charges but could they be lenient toward her for a certain reason. Yeah, I mean, look, I think they want to determine was she a victim, was she -- Brainwashed. As a result should she have less criminal responsibility than someone like him? Or was she acting with sort of evil intent and this is one of those difficult things to sort out. But the fact that so quickly they're talking to her about a deal indicates to me, a, that they're willing to offer her a deal, probably to testify against him, and, B, that they're going to offer her some sort of leniency here. And you have to believe that they're going to view her to some degree as a victim. How does celebrity play into all this. That was a recruiting tool allegedly. They basically say that she was using the fact that people knew who she was to sort of normalize the entire operation here. So that certainly came into play as well. It's just a bizarre, bizarre story. As you said could be more charges we see against him. Absolutely. Thank you, Dan, so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.