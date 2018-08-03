Transcript for Alleged Oscar statue thief appears in court

Back now with accused or CAS thief trying to steal Frances mcdormd's Oscar. Paula Faris has those details for us. Reporter: Question, for you, what kind of thief would make a Facebook video bragging about their brand-new Oscar? That's the argument his making. Overnight, accused Oscar band it Terry Bryant. Congratulations. Reporter: Released from jail without bail. But with a stern warning -- If you're late to court or fail to appear you can be confident that a bench officer will issue a warrant for your arrest. Reporter: Appearing in court on Wednesday, Bryant sporting a blue suit, pleading not guilty to stealing Frances mcdormand's best actress Oscar. A felony in California. A difference between holding an Oscar and what he's charged with. That will play out in court. Reporter: This morning, questions are swirling about how Bryant a man with a lengthy criminal record, including charges of burglary and assault, had a legitimate ticket to the governors ball in the first place. The associated press published this video of Bryant walking into the party at the same time as mcdormand. No one appears to check for a ticket. I all started on Sunday night, Bryant was streaming his appearance at the exclusive at the oscars after-party created by celebrity chef Wolfgang puck. It was live on Facebook. What's up? Reporter: Just moments after mcdormand received her engraved statue. Look it, baby. I got this tonight. Repe was posing for cameras pretending it was his own. Look it, I got this. This is mine. Reporter: Thanks to Wolfgang puck's eagle-eyed photographer, didn't get too far with the Oscar the photographer did not recognize Bryant as a recipient from the awards show and believed he was in possession of a trophy which did not belong to him, adding he never followed Bryant and took the Oscar from him. Now that photographer simply walked up to Bryant and took the statuette without any resistan resistance. In order to prove felony grand theft, the prosecution needs to show that Bryant was going to leave with that Oscar. How did he get into the party. That's good question. Terry Bryant was a known party crasher. He's walked red carpets, he's posed with awards. LAPD said he had a legit ticket to the party. He didn't leave with the Oscar. Was he trying? Coming up, has one of the greatest mysteries of all-time

