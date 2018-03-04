Transcript for Is Anna Wintour leaving Vogue?

deliver some "Pop news." There's so much going on this morning. Let's get right to it. Is Anna wintour out at "Vogue"? Page 6, I know. What? That's big. Page 6 is reporting that several sources have confirmed the queen of the fashion world will move on from her post as artistic director amidst lots of internal changes and do so after her daughter's wedding this coming July. Wintour has been "vogue"'s editor in chief since 1988 and in a moment of life imitating art sources say it could be a "Vogue" editor from Europe who moves into the role at "Vogue" just like it happened in "The devil wears Prada". No way. Sequel. This is the real deal. What is next? For the real-life Miranda priestly. A "Vogue" rep is telling ABC news that these claims are not remotely true. They have no comment on any plans for the grande dame of fashion. We'll keep you posted there. What a run she's had either way. 1988. And really she is at the pinnacle. Also another surprising breakup in Hollywood. It was Jennifer aniston and Justin Theroux not that long ago and this morning Channing Tatum and Jenna dewan-tatum are separating after nearly nine years of marriage. Changing announcing it on sfag writing love is a beautiful adventure taking us on different paths for now. Channing goes on to say there are no secrets or salacious events here, just best friends realizing it's time for some space and adds they're still a family and be dedicated to parenting their little girl and says nothing further will be said about the matter. All we want to say is we hope everybody is okay. Yeah, for sure. I did love them together. I did love them together. I know. I don't like -- I like happy news. This is happier news. Arnold schwarzenegger's famous line, I'll be back. Is that how he did it? Good. It came in handy for the action star who is bouncing back this morning from a health scare. The terminator recovering from a emergency open heart surgery. It was supposed to be minor. It turned out to be major as he explained to his followers writing it's true, I am back. I went to sleep expecting a small incision, woke up with a big one but guess what, I woke up and that's something to be thankful for. Yes. Indeed. It was serious. No word yet on what the complication was but the former governor of California is now stable. He thanked his doctors and nurses for their tireless efforts and, of course, his fans for all of their support. He says he will be back.

