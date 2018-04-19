'Avengers: Infinity War' star names co-star as ultimate class clown

More
Anthony Mackie revealed to "GMA" that his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo constantly does "ridiculous stuff on set and cracks people up."
0:53 | 04/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Avengers: Infinity War' star names co-star as ultimate class clown
But Jerusalem Brothers and directed the movie they said that they allowed a lot of in prob in the movie good you do have a lot of care to as a lot of new chemistry to explore. Who did you enjoy improbably with the most. Outlook the biggest problem was rough along. Mark drop below is a but institution of trouble if the he would do all this ridiculous stuff on set and cracked people up in pinch you and awkward places. Ten minutes. Go to weren't he's hilarious easily he is problem now that the one place you can supervises the fight's not hindered two. He would go left hook quick. Reports that not luckily we have great stunt meant so literally as soon as we get that is. They say cut put us not men and let him go they've evolved we jump in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54580783,"title":"'Avengers: Infinity War' star names co-star as ultimate class clown","duration":"0:53","description":"Anthony Mackie revealed to \"GMA\" that his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo constantly does \"ridiculous stuff on set and cracks people up.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/avengers-infinity-war-star-names-star-ultimate-class-54580783","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.