Transcript for How Beyonce asked Michelle Williams to perform at Coachella

Bee calls and you know she's got her no husky voice thing. Doom cooks them wanting him to perform. You know it's. That. Online biding my name is this. That. He did. Rock that they. Oh. In teaching hot wire it caused more me. Me. Left that. There. Plus I'm just telling my. Girlfriend moments that. The world doesn't need to see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.