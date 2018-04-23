Brett Young gives a special performance of 'Mercy' on 'GMA'

More
The country music star rocks out to his hit song live from Times Square.
3:42 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brett Young gives a special performance of 'Mercy' on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54661222,"title":"Brett Young gives a special performance of 'Mercy' on 'GMA'","duration":"3:42","description":"The country music star rocks out to his hit song live from Times Square. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/brett-young-special-performance-mercy-gma-54661222","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.