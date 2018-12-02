Transcript for Chadwick Boseman opens up about 'Black Panther'

And when you have an incredible audience, you have to bring out an incredible guest. A marvelous guest if I can say so myself. The star of "Black panther" smashing presale ticket records. He's here. "Black panther" himself, here in times square. Even give it up for Chadwick Boseman. Welcome, welcome. Thank you for coming. Good to see you. I know you're feeling the love. I know you're feeling the love. Well. Wow. Not a bad way to start your day, huh? No, I have not seen this yet. Have you -- you are everywhere. I haven't seen the hard copy of it. It's yours. "Time" magazine. First black superhero in his own movie. This is history. What is -- with all the fanfare and all the thing, the look at the big picture. You're in the middle of the storm. How does it feel for you? This thing has taken on its own life. It's amazing. Amazing to watch how excited people are. Amazing to see. These little black panthers. Somebody's going take my job. You know. And we saw you in the cast. You guys are flying high. You're in style. It looks like you are having a great time with this promotion and being around each other. Off the set. On the set. I mean -- Yeah, that's on the plane. We took over first class. And -- it was so funny. The pilot came out and looked at first class. And, we were all like in each other's seats talking to each other. I don't think they have ever seen anything like that before. Mm-hmm. Enjoying the moment. Enjoying the the moment. Did they know who you were? Yeah, yeah. Word has gotten out. The crazy thing is, people haven't seen it yet. Not even, because it doesn't open until Friday. What do you hope, when they're in the theater, that they take away? It's crazy. It has a lot of substance. And, um, I think -- you always get what you bring to it. First off. But, I think there is -- there is a sense of pride I have seen from most people when they come out of the theater. That is a very unique experience. Across the board whether they're African-American or African, or white, or Asian. Like, T it was interesting in cr Korea. People were coming in in their own traditional outfits. Not African outfits. They're own. Just to greet us and give us our salute. So it's -- it's not just the thing of, you know, adapting the characters of -- of this particular film. But finding their own sense of character, a very, very interesting thing I have never seen before. It will be great to see that happen here as well. One of these black panthers, Camilla, has a question for you. Uh-oh. Oh. Why is it important to you that there's a movie like this that represents black heroes? Okay. Um -- it's important because I didn't have this growing up. Um -- and, ylu know, just -- I'm still -- I'm still a kid, you know. There's a kid in each one of us. I know what it's going to mean to you, when you see it. That it can give you a certain type of confidence when you walk through the world. It also makes people that look like you see you in a different light and not judge you in a particular way. This is the first -- This is the first movie Camilla gets do see at night. You have a gift for Chadwick as well. Oh, it's Valentine's day. Thank you, thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you. A big first time. First time at night. You have a Valentine. Oh, she wrote a little something in it. She beat -- she beat my lady. You gotta accept the first one you get. You got your Valentine. Did you realize how important this movie was when you were filming it? It was important to us. I didn't know how other people would feel about it. I knew from the comic book what a black panther movie could be. The type of impact it could have. I knew it was be a revolutionary idea. I didn't know people would buy out theaters. Before hand. And kids to see. It's an amazing thing. They don't have to wait long to see a little bit. We'll show it right now. My king. Stop it. Stop it. I've already sent a car ahead for you. Whoa are you taking with you to Korea? Okoye. And makia as well. You sure it's a god idea to take your ex on a mission? That's a good point. What a great cast. Leticia. Angela bass seett. It goes on and on and on and on. I love Michael B. Jordan. Forest Whitaker. But I have to talk about the women in the film. Just because, because they're all so different. You know, and so -- you know, wonder woman was great. This sort of extends that conversation about black superhero women. Women. And superhero movies. Because there's not just one image to look at. They're all very different and have different types of beauty and strength and -- you know, it's -- I think it would be fascinating to see that. Lupita and everybody. Yeah. Very fascinating. We can't wait to see it. Even I know is excited about this movie. We get a little prescreen tomorrow. Tuesday, Tuesday, we get the screening in New York City. Got my hats. Hits theaters on Friday.

