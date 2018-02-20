Transcript for Chris Cornell's widow opens up on his battle with addiction before suicide

My husband was the furthest thing from Maine rock star junky he just lesson he was. The best. Husband the greatest father and lost me so me and love of my life he wanted to be there for his family. First children he left his life he loved his you know heat would never have amber left this war. Can you believe it was the addictions that led him to two. What he'd get that night and taking his life. I don't think that he. Could make any decisions. Because. Of the level of impairment. I know that people saying. San community can blame yourself and casino and I'm trying not to. But there were signs. He can't blame yourself thinking you relapse after cancer I had a relapse and nobody questioned it. Why is it when you have an addiction. Which is an illness why is it any different. It's non. People think that addiction. And apparently were an act and people don't recognize that it has entities. And he was I feel guilty at the same thing you think addiction as choices. And it's not.

