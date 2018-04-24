Transcript for Chris Rock and Adam Sandler open up about 'The Week Of'

We have two great guests, they need no introduction, I see them back there making each other laugh. Please give it up for the funniest men in showbiz, Chris rock and Adam Sandler. My man, my man. Look at this. I stepped it up. Hey. Hey. Hello. Sit on down. I H. Everybody. Looks like you got a little sun. I was in Hawaii like a week or two ago. Didn't call me. . Reunited and it feels so good. Yes. You guys on on the screen. Let's tell everybody. You are the father of the bride. Yes. You are the father of the groom. Yes. Anything and everything that can go wrong goes wrong leading up to the wedding. Sure. Is that pretty much it. That is pretty much it. Collaborate -- Pretty much it. No, it is -- it basically -- the story is it's my father and mom, they used to do these bar mitzvahs and weddings and have everyone drive in. We lived in New Hampshire and had all relatives from New York and they'd all come and stay at the house and the house would get packed and there would be, you know, some bickering and it's basically like the week of the event and people -- the ins and outs and fighting and fun and love and that kind of stuff throughout the week. Pressure. Pressure time. Yes. Yeah, yeah. But I have to say, I love seeing you guys on screen together. You guys have been working many movies together but have to go back to "The longest yard" you've seen each other so much on screen. What is it like working together again. It's fun -- this guy is the funniest guy and hardest worker I know next to Michael Strahan, I mean. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Chris. I appreciate you. Michael walks out, garbage men like, get some rest. So good. That's how many jobs Michael Strahan has. I still don't work as hards awe guys. Oh, come on. You've known each other for over 30 year. Yes. That is the most surprising thing you found out about each other? Capricorn? No. Can you tell it on air? That's the question? Oh, man. We know it all about each other. No big surprises anymore. But I just have always loved rock, always loved being with imhad. Always -- it's nice to have somebody you can tell everything to and that's it. Great man. Stuck with me. Through everything. "Snl." Back in the '80s when I was a woman. He was -- So now you're not -- you say neither one of you are surprised by each other and we're not surprised this is going to be a lot of fun, a lot of laughs. Take a quick look at "The week of" with Adam Sandler and Chris rock. I don't want to hurt the hands. Let go. Let go. Hello. I'm at the plaza. That's all good. We can cancel that. I'm sorry. Okay. Cancel it. Thanks for all your help. Oh. Sorry, pal, had to. I don't sound like that. You do a little. You watching it. I know that irritates him a little bit so that felt good. Does that irritate you? Yes, I don't sound like that. Not at all. Not at all. You co-wrote this. Yes. Any of it based on real-life events. It's kind of like -- I steal from Robert Smigel and I wrote this and we steal from our families and we steal from stuff we've seen before from other people and it's just -- but it really is just family together is guaranteed funny and fighting and whatever. That's what the movie is. Yeah. You both have beautiful children including daughters. How do you think you guys will be as the father of the bride? Oh. Man. Can you imagine these two? Yeah, yeah. That would be great. It's like now she's yours. I can't wait. I'm going to tip him like a valet. No, no. Not you, Adam. No, no, no. It's going to be very difficult but, yeah, no, my wife, we watch the movie at the premiere last night and it's very -- my characters having a hard time saying good-bye because it's like he's just very close with his daughter and we're watching it and towards the end my wife leans over and just goes, you really will have to let go one day, so just -- she's like -- so I know she goes, it'll be a good thing. It'll be a good thing you. Got some time. We got plenty of time with you. We will say this "The week of" is out Friday on Netflix. Netflix.

