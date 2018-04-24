-
Now Playing: Chris Rock's Oscar Performance Discussed on 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock and Adam Sandler play 'Rock, Paper, Sandler'
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock and Adam Sandler open up about 'The Week Of'
-
Now Playing: Why Kate left the hospital so quickly after delivering royal baby no. 3
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'American Idol'
-
Now Playing: College announces scholarships for Fortnite players
-
Now Playing: Actress charged with sex trafficking due in court
-
Now Playing: World awaits name of Britain's new royal baby
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' reveals top 10 contestants
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michelle Williams opens up about how she became engaged
-
Now Playing: Shania Twain apologizes for comments made about Trump
-
Now Playing: Tracy Morgan on giving back to Brooklyn, dinner with Morgan Freeman
-
Now Playing: Prince George, Princess Charlotte visit their new baby brother
-
Now Playing: New baby spotted in the Lindo wing - but this one's not royal
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate delivers a boy: What to expect next
-
Now Playing: Brett Young performs 'Like I Loved You'
-
Now Playing: Brett Young gives a special performance of 'Mercy' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Chris Evans opens up about 'Avengers: Infinity War'
-
Now Playing: David Archuleta breaks down the best moments of last night's 'American Idol'
-
Now Playing: 'Harry Potter' opens on Broadway to rave reviews